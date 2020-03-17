Local organizations work to feed Siouxland

The director of the Food Bank of Siouxland said since the threat of the Coronavirus has come closer to Siouxland, their phone has been ringing off of the hook with people asking for help getting their next meal.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – As the world seems to be changing at a moment’s notice, more people are finding themselves in need of help when it comes to the necessities.

“The gratitude of everybody that drove through was thankful for what they were getting and continually thanking each person as they walk by down the line of their groceries and the milk and chicken and things as they were handed out,” said Wendy King, a volunteer.

Many food pantries are switching to a new way to give food to those in need while the risk of the virus continues.

“People can come pop open their trunks, we will put together a prepared box in their trunk, close the trunk, send them on their way so that there is little to no contact because. That’s of vital importance to everyone as we work with social distancing,” said Linda Scheid, the executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Tuesday morning, Sunnybrook Church’s Hope Center held its first drive-through pantry and have over 100 cars come through their pantry.

“We know more than ever with this crisis that more people are going to be needing food and so we want to be able to provide that for our community,” said Laurie VanCura with Sunnybrook Church.

The Food Bank of Siouxland said the need is growing with new emergency rules that mean more families can be approved for food.

“We anticipate that unless we absolutely couldn’t we will be here because our mission is leading Siouxland in the fight against hunger people need to eat every day our focus is making sure they get that opportunity,” said Scheid.

If you would like to help these organizations feed Siouxland. The Hope pantry is accepting donations, and the Food Bank of Siouxland is asking for financial donations and toilet paper if possible.