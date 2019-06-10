Local organizations team up to clean up Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday afternoon the Sioux City Sertomans and Boy Scout Troop 208 worked together to make Sertoma Park an even better place.

Both organizations have adopted Sertoma Park and because of that, they take great pride in making it a better place for the community. Even if it means buckling down on a Sunday and getting their hands dirty.

"I like being outside so this is fun and I would come to this park any day of the week just to have fun play and it makes me feel good that we are cleaning it up," said Joseph Peterson, with Troop 208.

Two organizations came together to live by the Boy Scout Oath and help others.

"It shows community spirit it shows that it's not just Sertomans, but we have some young men that are interested in our community," said Denny Dufault, with the Sertomans.

They planted flowers and plants by the gazebo and flag pole in Sertoma park to beautify a place special to both of them.

"No matter what day of the week it is if the weather is good you mine as well come out and help," said Garrett Thompson, with Troop 208.

The Sertomans say Sunday is the perfect day to plant since the rain has finally stopped and both groups were available.

"With the upcoming season with kids being out of school they are going to be at the park more, so we want to make it look better for the community and the public," said Dan Locke, a Sertoman and Boy Scout Leader.

Raking dirt, digging holes and growing a garden for the city to enjoy, and more than just a place to play. A space for coming together.

"No matter where they are if it's here in Sioux City or someplace else we just want them to be a part of the community. This is our way to get them involved plus for us to do something for the community and it makes us feel good. Kinda a feel-good spirit when you come down here and see the use of the park," said Dufault.

Both organizations plan to continue to work together for many years make the park even more beautiful each season.