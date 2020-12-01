Local organizations participate in GivingTuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxland organizations are participating in what is commonly known as GivingTuesday.

Held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the organization GivingTuesday asks people to give back to their community by giving your time, money, goods, or voice to causes you care about.

They offer some ideas to consider.

Share kindness with your neighbors.

Volunteer virtually or share your talents

Give your voice to a cause that matters to you

Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health.

Discover a local fundraiser, community drive, or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back — they need your help. Search for opportunities here

Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.

Locally, many non-profit organizations are participating.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is asking people to get online and raise awareness.

The United Way of Siouxland is asking to help make a tomorrow better for everyone in the community.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is asking for help supporting its WeCare fund, which helps families who do not qualify for things they need through any other fund.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is asking the community to help cross items off its wish list by donating to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Center for Siouxland has programs that focus on families and individuals with low incomes, the disabled, seniors, and other high need populations.

The local Boy Scouts is asking for donation to support local outdoor Scouting programs. They said that The Mid-America Council outdoor programs “shined” this year.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is asking to donate at a Red Kettle, sign up to volunteer or donate a toy.

If you know of other organizations asking for help, let us know and we’ll add them to the list.