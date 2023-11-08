SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We’re still months away from a massive art project’s unveiling, but artists are getting to take part in its creation.

The Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosted Wednesday’s public sewing day for the “Razzle Dazzle” by Amanda Browder. She is a New York artist who works with communities to cover buildings with fabric, inspired by the “Dazzle” camouflage used in World War I.

The hundreds of yards of fabric sewn together by volunteers will cover part of the Sioux City Art Center. The project is set to be unveiled during ArtSplash 2024.

Browder says they’re still in need of fabric. It can be any color, with or without patterns. However, it should be a cotton, non-stretchy fabric. Clothing will not be accepted. Fabric donations can be made at the Art Center as well as the following locations:

Heart & Hand Dry Goods Company (3011 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104)

Hardline Coffee (515 4th St, Sioux City, IA 51101)

Siouxland Center for Active Generations (313 Cook St, Sioux City, Iowa 51103)

Sioux City Public Library (529 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA 51101)

Jefferson Beer Supply (202 Main St, Jefferson, SD 57038)

There are also several more public sewing days in November. Those dates and the locations are below.

Saturday, November 11, 11am – 4pm

Sioux City Public Library – Downtown

529 Pierce St

Sioux City, IA 51101

Sunday, November 12, 2pm – 4pm

Sioux City Public Library – Downtown

529 Pierce St

Sioux City, IA 51101

Monday, November 13, 11am – 4pm

Sioux City Public Library – Morningside Branch

4005 Morningside Ave

Sioux City, IA 51106

Tuesday, November 14, 11am – 4pm

Career Academy

627 4th St

Sioux City, IA 51101

Wednesday, November 15, 4 – 8pm

Jefferson Beer Supply

202 Main St

Jefferson, SD 57038

Thursday, November 16, 11am – 4pm

Coffee King

1301 3rd Street

Sioux City, IA 51101