Local organization sets date for PrideFest 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Pride Alliance announced the date and time for their PrideFest.

According to a release, Sioux City PrideFest 2021 will go from noon to 4 p.m. on September 18. The free event will be held on 4th Street between Nebraska and Jackson Streets.

Before Pridefest, there will be a LGBTQ+ walk from 4th and Iowa to the Sioux City Public Museum to commemorate local LGBTQ+ history. The walk will begin at 11:30 a.m.

A variety of activities will be offered including a yoga class, arts and craft for children, a children’s story time, face painting, a LGBTQ+ trivia quiz, Drag Queen Bingo and other games, a drag show by Haus of Qui and an organizational fair featuring nearly 40 local and regional organizations and businesses.

A free lunch will be available to all who attend the event.

Although the PrideFest is typically held in early June, Siouxland Pride Alliance decided to hold the event in the fall due to COVID-19. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be available on-site and most PrideFest 2021 activities will be held outdoors.