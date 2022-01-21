SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children in Sioux City are getting new winter coats.

Care Initiatives Hospice held a coat drive earlier this week and staff distributed the coats to the Sioux City Community School District as well as the Community Action Agency of Siouxland Friday.

Dora Jung, the director of student services with the school district, said donations such as these are essential to low-income families.

“Our district is high in poverty, so we have a lot of families that need those coats especially with January being such a cold month and this week especially,” Jung said. “There’s a great need for that.”