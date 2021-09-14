Local orchard shows elementary students the sweet process of food production

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Harney Elementary students took a field trip to the South Sioux City Community Orchard.

Over 60 kids from three kindergarten classes learned about fruit trees, pollinators and how to grow your own food, even trying a bit of sweet cider. The orchard was created in 2014 by the city with help from the University of Nebraska, to help educate the community on local food production and gardening.

The orchard hopes to open their doors to more schools in the coming years.

“Put together where food comes from and the food that they eat. Not just the grocery store. We also hope they learn to love to eat fresh fruit or vegetables. We’re giving them fruit today,” said Debbie Gunsolley, with the University of Nebraska Extension.

Anyone who would to get involved, volunteers meet on Friday mornings at the orchard.