Local orchard gives teachers books

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As much as teachers love a good apple, what they really need are books, which they surprisingly are getting from a local orchard.

With some help from the Iowa Department of Agriculture, Autumn Grove Orchard, located just outside of Sioux City, was able to hand out free books to teachers that stopped by on Sunday. The books are meant to help teachers educate their students on other forms of agriculture, teaching youngsters where their food comes from.

“We do some tours here at the orchard and I’m finding a lot of children don’t know where their food actually comes from and insects pollinate for us and just the whole process in general of how it gets to their table so I’m hoping that they kind of use that to put that information together,” said co-owner, Stephanie Heger.

The Orchard will be open through October and will be giving out the books until they run out.