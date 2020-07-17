Local officials speak about safety of pets in summer heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the weekend begins with high temperatures in the forecast, it’s important to remember your four-legged friends and protect them from the extreme heat.

Asphalt temperatures can reach 40 degrees higher than the air temperature.

“If your dog’s feet are on too hot of surface for too long, they definitely can receive thermal injuries. Initially, they may be tender, red, and swollen, but after so long, they may develop blisters and open sores,” Dr. Tammy Loberg, a veterinarian at Hometown Animal Hospital, said.

She adds some signs to look out for if you think your pet is experiencing a heat stroke are drooling, panting heavily, or wobbling.

Cindy Rarrat, manager for Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, said as the temperatures rise, so do calls for service for the welfare of animals.

“A lot of people will call in about a dog that is left outside without shade or without fresh water. There’s a lot of times animals are left in vehicles,” Rarrat said.

She adds even if you supply water for your pet inside a car, it can still cause them to overheat, as temperatures in the vehicle can reach 40 degrees higher than outside, just like the asphalt.

Rarrat said that baby pools for your pet if they have to stay outside will help cool them down. Otherwise, bring them inside during the day or provide them with shade.

In fact, the law in Iowa requires owners to provide some type of shade from direct sunlight.

Also in Iowa, you can’t legally break a window if you see an animal locked inside a car, even if you think it might be suffering in the heat.

Sioux City Police said if it’s an emergency and the pet looks like its in extreme distress, call 911. You can also call the non-emergency line to dispatch animal control.

It’s important to remember that heat strokes can be fatal for some animals. If you want to know if it’s too hot to take your pet for a walk, experts suggest putting your hand on the concrete for ten seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet.