SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local non-profits received an early Christmas present thanks to local college’s students.

Members of the Phi-Theta-Kappa Honor Society at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) donated a total of $2,500 to five local organizations. The students held a silent auction to raise funds for Girls Inc., the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Sanford Community Center, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, and the WIT Food Pantry.

Jordan Hicklin, WIT’s Phi-Theta-Kappa president said through these donations, he’s seen how caring the Siouxland community is.

“It was a great feeling to give back to my own community. I feel like this community has helped me become a great person and has really helped me mature into the person that I wanna be in life and I was just glad I was able to give back,” said Hicklin.

Hicklin said he is thankful for the community who made these donations possible.