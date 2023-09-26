SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network unveiled a new outdoor greenspace in Sioux City.

Along with Panda Express, a ribbon cutting was held for the new Panda Cares Center of Hope outdoor green space located on the hospital’s campus.

The hospital says the new space complete with benches, picnic tables, and lush greenery would enhance the well-being of child patients, and visitors to get away from the usual hospital surroundings.

“We know that garden therapy, green space, flowers, just nature in general, having that breath of fresh air can help with not only mental capacity while you’re going through something but in a physical capacity too,” Director of Children’s Miracle Network Stacey Selk said.

The project was funded by round-up fundraisers with our local Panda Express, work began early this spring and cost around $35,000 dollars.