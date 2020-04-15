Local non-profits cope with revenue loss due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local non-profit organizations that depend heavily on public participation as part of their revenue source are having to find creative ways to fund operations.

Travis Morgan is the C.E.O. of Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. Due to the pandemic the symphony has been forced to cancel and postpone their biggest events this year.

“It’s been a massive impact for us, we’re talking well over six figures. We’ve done a lot of things to make this situation better, but it all comes down to money. At the end of the day, we need money like everybody else. And when you take away two concerts and a gala and your main fundraiser in a year all in that one timeframe and it all goes away, you got problems,” Morgan said.

The symphony isn’t alone.

New Stage Players is a theatre company in South Sioux City. They rely heavily on public participation to help fund upcoming production.

“We survive on ticket sales and sponsorships. And minus those folks sitting in seats in theatre, well, each production relies on its own set of audience members to survive,” Tim Hess a board member for the theatre said.

He said they had to cancel summer musicals that were expected to bring in hundreds of people.

“We’re coming up with few smaller productions to drop in late summer slots that will help us bring in some revenue, but we’re not going to bring in as much money as we would with a big scale musical like we had planned,” Hess added.

Things haven’t gone as planned for the Sioux City Public Museum either.

Steve Hansen is the director of Sioux City Public Museum. He said donations to the association have been impacted and so have gift shop sales.

“We’ve been seriously impacted. We’ve been closed for a month now and April is traditionally our busiest month,” Hansen added.

He said the museum is working to provide virtual tours to continue making education a priority despite being closed.