Local Non-Profits adapt to coronavirus climate

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Non-profits all across Siouxland have been forced to work differently as COVID-19 closures have changed the way they run.

“Everybody needs some sort of escape right now in some sort of fashion and if we are able to provide that for them then we will and we want to because we have been around for 105 years and that’s what our organizations do we are the groups that make everything better and try to make everybody feel better,” said Travis Morgan, the CEO to the Sioux City Symphony.

Travis Morgan is the CEO of the Sioux city symphony and says since COVID-19 has canceled fundraisers and shows, they’re keeping the music alive virtually.

“Our musicians have come out of the woodwork to provide all these lessons for free these classes for free these concerts for free because they see the importance that this kinda music has on everybody,” said Morgan.

The symphony relies heavily on revenue from its concerts, without those shows they are asking for donations to stay afloat.

The LaunchPad Museum is also losing money to the pandemic.

“Already just being closed for 2 months we have lost 150 thousand dollars just for being close for that short time,” said Rouleen Gartner, the executive director for the LaunchPad.

While their doors have been closed the launch pad has worked to give kids new creative ways to learn.

“We’re gonna give you kits that you take home we actually have videos that will instruct the kids on how to do the programming so if you think you are one of those mms that can’t do it by themselves we will be here to support you through it,” said Gartner.

Both non-profits say they look forward to seeing Siouxland in person again soon but for now continue to look for ways to stay afloat.

