HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Over the course of the last several weeks, reporting on the coronavirus has presented several challenges. Especially for small-town newspapers where advertising dollars are harder to come by.

At least two South Dakota publications have shuttered, while Iowa newspapers in Pella, Knoxville and Centerville all merged.

KCAU 9 reporter Hannah Adamson recently sat down with workers at a family-run Siouxland newspaper to see how they’re keeping the presses rolling.