SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Siouxland, car enthusiasts took advantage of the beautiful weather on Sunday by going on a cruise throughout the town.

Over a dozen Mustang enthusiasts took the great sunshine to do just that after having to postpone due to the rain on Saturday.

The group made their way down to Onawa to meet up with even more people from Omaha.

The event was organized by the Siouxland Mustang Club and if you’re interested you can find them on Facebook.