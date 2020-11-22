Local moving company gives back to community before Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local moving company gave back to the community this weekend.

Little Bigg Guys Moving is a Sioux City based company, and as a way to give back, they gave away 34 Fareway turkeys in the neighborhood near West 3rd and Main Street, ensuring people have a little bit more to be thankful for this year.

“Just the spirit of giving, you know what I mean, in knowing a little bit helps, and it can go a long way. If you got something, just be grateful for what you do have, you know,” said Matthew Biggerstaff with Little Bigg Guys Moving.