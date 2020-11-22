Local moving company gives back to community before Thanksgiving

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local moving company gave back to the community this weekend.

Little Bigg Guys Moving is a Sioux City based company, and as a way to give back, they gave away 34 Fareway turkeys in the neighborhood near West 3rd and Main Street, ensuring people have a little bit more to be thankful for this year.

“Just the spirit of giving, you know what I mean, in knowing a little bit helps, and it can go a long way. If you got something, just be grateful for what you do have, you know,” said Matthew Biggerstaff with Little Bigg Guys Moving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories