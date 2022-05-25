SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Following a tragedy like the recent school shooting in Texas, many parents are having a conversation they never wanted to have.

Experts have said there are many challenges to talking to kids about a mass shooting

Some of those include trying to understand the tragedy ourselves while explaining it to kids.

One local mental health therapist said parents can talk about a tragedy to children, but make it age-appropriate.

“Being aware of where our child is at developmentally is going to be key. So obviously, as our kindergarteners and first-graders, they probably don’t need to know the full story,” said Nathan Phillips.

Phillips said it’s also good for parents to be aware of what our kids are exposed to in their day-to-day lives and on the interent.