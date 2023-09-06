SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City School Board has another candidate for the upcoming election in November.

Lance Ehmcke, of Sioux City, announced on Wednesday that he has filed to be a candidate for the Sioux City School Board.

“As a long-time resident and parent of children who are products of our public schools, I have always recognized the importance of ensuring that every child has access to a strong educational foundation, and I intend to make certain this continues,” said Ehmcke, “Additionally, I am committed to maintaining our career academy to expose our children to as many career paths as possible.”

The period to file for a position on the school board opened on August 28 and ends on September 21. The election will then take place on November 7. Candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy, found on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

Five seats on the Sioux City Community School Board will be up for grabs this year. Four of those seats will serve a four-year term until 2027. The last seat will serve through 2025, the remainder of former member Perla Alarcon-Flory’s term.

After being selected last August to fill the remainder of Juli Albert’s term, board member Bernie Scolaro informed the board that she won’t seek a full term in November. Board member Monique Scarlett also said she won’t run for re-election.