Local leaders respond to election results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, and Siouxland leaders have responded to the election results.

Woodbury County Democrats Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger said he’s confident President-elect Joe Biden will work with Republicans to tackle COVID-19 and strengthen our economy.

Everything [President Trump’s] ever lost he’s said was rigged, Iowa Caucuses, Wisconsin Primary, everything, he’s been warning about this for months because he saw it coming, and it’s here, it’s happening, and he probably won’t go quietly, but he’s not the president after January 21st anymore. Woodbury County Democrats Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger

Woodbury County GOP Chair Susan Stewart also responded, saying people should be patient when it comes to election results.

If Joe Biden is declared the winner after the litigation and recounts are done, we will accept him as the president, it’s going to be, you know, a long process because we have to wait till January. It appears we will have to wait till January whether there is a Democratic trifecta, which would frankly strike fear in my heart. Woodbury County GOP Chair Susan Stewart

Stewart said she’s glad how key races fared in Iowa as Republicans maintained their majority in both the Iowa Senate and House. Unity in the Community President Monique Scarlett also released a statement.

The beauty of democracy was formatted so ALL votes would be heard. Our nation has spoken with a conscious mind and clear vision for our country’s future. Let us remember that we are the United States of America. Together we are better, together we will build our economy, embrace our equity and live in the pursuit of happiness. As a community leader, I am looking forward to working together for a brighter future for the generations to come. I celebrate this victory with a mindset of encouragement and peace. President Biden & VP Harris will be moving our country forward. Unity in the Community President Monique Scarlett

