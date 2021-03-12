Local law enforcement prepares for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations gear up, Sioux City Police are preparing to enforce safe driving.

During a press conference on Friday, law enforcement officials said they will have an increased presence around the city. They will be keeping a close watch on seatbelt use, as well as distracted and impaired driving.

Iowa State Trooper John Farley said it’s easier now than ever for people to find a safe ride home after drinking.

“We’ve talked about designated drivers for decades. We’ve heard that term but now with cab services, ride-sharing services, such as uber or lift. There’s been no time in our history again that we’ve had so many opportunities to make sure that driving impaired doesn’t become an issue,” said Trooper Farley.

Officer Andrew Dutler with Sioux City Police said the department receives traffic-related complaints the most from the community.