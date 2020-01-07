Local law enforcement holds public meeting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Members of the local law enforcement community held a public meeting to open the new year.

The meeting in South Sioux City included a discussion on how officers from Sioux City and South Sioux City work together on community safety.

The departments shared statistics from last year and plans for the coming year with the public.

South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon told KCAU 9 law enforcement in metro communities are very connected.

“There is no turf. there are problems that are problems that shift to Sioux City, Woodbury County. They’re all our problems you talk about community policing it’s not just our community. It’s our area’s community and we can’t just look at the river as a piece of water that momentarily keeps us apart,” said Chief Mahon.

While working across state lines isn’t an issue, overcrowding at local jails is.

Area jails are often over-capacity.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said the construction of a new law enforcement center is crucial.

“Our biggest issue is the jail and how we’re going to deal with that. Our hope is that the citizens understand that is something that is needed to keep our community safe,” said Sheriff Drew.

Although a new jail would be built in Woodbury County, Drew said the center would be able to hold prisoners from several surrounding agencies.

The Woodbury Board of Supervisors is expected to set the date for a jail bond referendum at a meeting on Tuesday.

Latest Stories