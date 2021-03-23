Local Islamic leaders condemn national shootings

Snow falls by a red rose hung on a fence, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo., put up around the parking lot where a mass shooting took place a day earlier in a King Soopers grocery store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Islamic Center of Siouxland is condemning the Colorado shooting, as well as a recent shooting in Georgia.

The center’s board of directors released a statement saying in part:

“We the Muslims of Siouxland strongly condemn the recent outrageous, random, senseless, and cowardly attacks on innocent civilians in Metropolitan Atlanta, GA and Boulder, CO. No religious tradition can ever justify nor condone such ruthless and senseless acts of violence on innocent civilians, shoppers, and bystanders. Ahmad Mohammad, Ph.D., President, Islamic Center of Siouxland

The center sends its prayers and condolences to the families and friends of the victims.