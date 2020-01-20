Local ice fishermen brave the cold weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend’s storm was actually perfect weather for a winter sport.

Fishermen from around the area breaking out their shacks for a winter favorite, ice fishing. Around half a dozen shacks scattered across Bacon Creek Sunday afternoon in search of a bite. We spoke with some of them on why they brave the cold temperatures for a little fishing.

“Today is one of those days where it’s tough to go but, you know, if you’re a big fishing fan and can tough it out, it’s worth the work,” said ice fisherman, Dustin Felix.

It’s important to remember ice fishing can be dangerous. The Iowa DNR recommends there be at least four inches of clear ice before heading out on the frozen water.

