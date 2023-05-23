SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Have you ever wondered about the origins of Memorial Day? Well, a local historian will be discussing the American tradition.

According to a release from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Russ Gifford will be hosting the presentation at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m.

Gifford will be telling the story of Memorial Day’s roots, which “lie in the most divisive of all of America’s wars,” according to the release.

Gifford is a Senior Lecturer with Western Iowa Tech’s Institute for Lifelong Learning and has taken audiences on America’s historical journey. The release noted that Gifford has received two teaching awards and his lectures have been supported by grants from Humanities Iowa, the Kind World Foundation, and more.

Admission to the event is free and there will be a reception afterward.