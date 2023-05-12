SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some choir students at East High School were given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing along with the rock band, Foreigner.

“Chopper Scott reached out looking for a local choir that might be interested in singing with them, and we gaged the kids’ interest, had a lot of positive feedback on it, and said we’d love to have the opportunity,” said Jeremy Hess, East High School director of choral activities.

“We’re gonna be singing on the melody of ‘I wanna know what love is.’ And it’s such an iconic song and it’s just the melody part, no harmonies involved,” he said.

“I’m really into music and specifically older rock, so as soon as he brought it up I was 100% I wanna go,” said Abby Sweisberger, choir student at east high school.

“It’s kinda like the first time I have heard of them, I’ve heard of their songs, like I’ve heard them on the radio. But it’s the first time I’ve actually tried to listen to their albums and stuff. It’s definitely more like old school than what I like, but I think they’re really cool,” said Owen Jacobsen, a choir student at East High School.

“We’re able to take 25 to the concert. We ended up having to just draw names at random,” said Hess.

“I was really excited, ’cause it’s like the first really big thing that chamber choir has gotten to do with going to other places. And I think it’s really amazing that we get to do this,” Jacobsen said.

“Oh I’m so incredibly excited. It’s another great opportunity to tell when you’re older, like your 50-something years old, and be like oh I was in high school and I got to sing with this cool band and it’s a song we all know,” Weinberger said.