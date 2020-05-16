Local high school seniors celebrate their graduation in a unique way due to COVID-19

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – As the school year comes to an end, COVID-19 changed how seniors experienced their last few months of high school.

The high school seniors at the Elk Point Jefferson School District held an online graduation ceremony.

After that, they took to the streets of downtown Elk Point to celebrate in a parade.

“We’re having a parade down a route so the whole community can see us one last time and all the high schoolers and friends get to come out and see each other. We’re taking pictures one last time with each other before we head off,” said Riley Donnelly, a graduating senior.

A chance for the 54 graduating high school seniors to celebrate with their loved ones from a safe distance.

“Honestly, I think it was even better because we got to see everyone and wave and I shed a couple of tears. It was a fun adventure,” said Kirsten Colt, parent to a graduating senior.

“Being able to have my friends and family see me in my car going and see all the people that truly care about you and the community that surrounds you, it’s been pretty awesome,” said Chris Nelson, a graduating senior.

The high school seniors are all walking away with memories that will last a lifetime.

“Our class is a class where you can walk down the hallway and just stop and talk to anyone and they will be friendly. You can have a conversation and laugh about whatever. I would say our class is a really close class like it’s going to be hard leaving them,” said Donnelly.

“I got to participate in sports, [like] golf, basketball, baseball, and academic stuff, like [the] National Honor Society. It has been a fun high school experience in general,” said Nelson.

The school district has made plans to have an in-person ceremony for the graduating high school seniors on August 8.