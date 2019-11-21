Local high school gets a new gymnasium before basketball season starts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland teams starting to gear up for basketball season, one high school is going to feature some brand new hardwood.

Bishop Heelan’s new gymnasium is almost complete.

School officials say they’re just waiting on things like a scoreboard and giving the gym a final dusting.

The school hopes to hold the first game in the new gym in just a few weeks.

“I’m really excited about just getting our kids in here. So much work has been put into it, whether it’s been the fundraising or the actual labor to put up the walls up, putting the floor down, put the bleachers in. Our kids have a great opportunity, there’s great energy in our Heelan family to get this thing going,” said Andy Foster, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

Bishop Heelan will also be holding a party in their new gym in December for students.