Local health department seeks wellness partnerships with faith-based organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department is hoping to create partnerships with faith-based organizations in Woodbury County, in an effort to promote health and well-being to their members.

Faith-based organizations that are interested in starting or expanding a wellness program or ministry are encouraged to complete a request for information survey on the Siouxland District Health Department website.

Some examples of wellness programs may include sharing health tips/recipes in newsletters, starting fitness classes, starting or expanding an on-site garden, developing a tobacco-free property, and/or offering CPR classes for staff and key volunteers within the organizations.

Local faith-based organizations are encouraged to complete the request for information survey by December 20.

The Siouxland District Health Department will use the information from the submitted surveys to expand partnerships with one to two organizations annually.

Latest Stories