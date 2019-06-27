Local gym’s kid program gets little ones up and moving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With school out and youngsters at home all day, it can be hard to keep them active.

And with things like iPhones, iPods and video games, for many kids, exercise isn’t the first thing they think of when they think fun. But Thrive Fitness in North Sioux City is looking to change that.

Thrive Fitness owner, Travis O’Connor says, “The reason we brought this to the North Sioux City community is just to keep kids active and also teach them good habits along the way. Whether it be healthy food choices, to staying hydrated, to participating in more than one sport, just getting out and getting moving.”

Many gyms can be intimidating for youngsters, but here twice a week for an hour during the summer, dozens of area kids ages 4 to 13 can’t wait to take part in Thrive’s kid’s program.

Emma Schultz, Thrive kids program member says, “You learn new things every day! It’s fun even though they push you. That makes it fun!”

“The kids just look forward to coming here day in and day out,” says O’Connor.

The program gives kids a twist on everyday workouts, making them excited to exercise.

“Keeping it fun. Keeping them active with games, but also just staying engaged with the kids the whole time,” says O’Connor.