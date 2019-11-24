Local gym raises money for cancer and diabetes research

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – It’s always a good idea to get up and be active. On Sunday, a North Sioux City gym was taking that a step further by getting active for a good cause.

During Thrive Fitness’s second annual Barbells and Brews event around 70 gym members came together to break a sweat and raise money for charity.

Adding some extra fun, after the workout members were rewarded for their hard work with tacos and beer from local breweries. Thrive Fitness’s owner, Travis O’Connor, says the best part of the event was being able to give back.

“Meeting new people, getting more community based but also just… The biggest thing is bringing awareness to breast cancer, and diabetes, testicular cancer and just trying to do more to give back to those things,” said O’Connor.

At this year’s event, Thrive hopes to raise over $5,000 for cancer and diabetes research.

