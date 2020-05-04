Local gun experts encourage training for new gun owners

When people began panic-buying over COVID 19 fears, one of those products bought was guns.

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) – When people began panic-buying over COVID-19 fears, one of those products bought was guns.

“People are scared. They are truly scared. They don’t know what’s going to happen. So you want to protect yourself, you want to protect your family. So that’s what I think spurred everything,” said Wendi Veenker, gun owner.

Veenker has been a proud gun owner for years and spends a lot of time training and practicing how to properly handle her firearms.

“If you don’t know how to handle it efficiently and safely, you are going to pose more of a risk to yourself and your family than you are going to do good,” said Veenker.

Tim Grover is a firearm instructor at Rev-Tac and said he’s seen a large increase in sales and even people from all over the county are now purchasing firearms from him.

“It’s neat that people are kind of waking up and saying ‘Hey, maybe I will be the only one who can defend myself.’ So we had a lot of people [who] actually want to purchase guns and purchase new firearms [that are] new to the gun world,” said Grover.

Grover said it’s important for those new gun owners to take time to learn how to properly use those firearms.

“We should be mastering the fundamentals of safety and accuracy. You don’t need to be running and sliding under cars right now and doing super tactical stuff. Just make sure that you have a solid foundation to shoot,” said Grover.

“I have some autoimmune illnesses and, you know, the doctors told me to get out and get some sunshine, get exercise and this is the best way to do it. I get my training in and I get the outside, I get the exercise,” said Veenker.