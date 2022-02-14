SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Assorted Parts Barbershop Quartet in Sioux City sang for employees at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s on Valentine’s Day.

The event was part of “You Matter Week,” which is an event dedicated to the hospital’s employees. Housekeeper Shannon Hansen said working during a pandemic can be emotional sometimes, but the singing lifted her spirits.

“It was really just bouncy and fun,” Hansen said. “There was a lot of energy behind it, which is nice when things can be kind of gloomy with the pandemic and stuff, so it was a good change of pace and energy.”

The non-profit group was formed in 2007 and singer Paul Roberts said it was a pleasure to help spread joy to essential workers.

“It’s for the healthcare workers,” Roberts said, “and it’s saying you matter because in this day and age that we’ve had in the last couple years these are the frontline workers and we all know that and this is a thank you.”