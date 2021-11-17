Local group hands out boxed lunches to truck drivers

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — Getting lunch on-the-go won’t hurt your budget if done occasionally, but for truck drivers, their to-go meals can quickly add up, but they got their lunches for free Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa Motor Truck Association with some help from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) passed out around 600 free lunches to truckers around the state as a thank you to the work that they do to keep the wheels of our economy turning, but Siouxlanders can give them more than just meal by showing thanks out on the highway.

“Think about how empty our stores would all be and just to give them our appreciation out on the road, give them the space they need and just be gracious to them out on the road,” said Brenda Dittmer of the Iowa Motor Truck Association.

The group handed out the lunches at the scales in Dallas County, Brandon, and Salix.