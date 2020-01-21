Local Girl Scouts help build bluebird boxes

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Other Siouxland students were finding ways to help local bird populations and thinking about spring in this bone-chilling weather.

Girl Scouts building bluebird boxes at Hillview Park as a part of the Americorps serving learning day.

The naturalist at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center said that the boxes help protect the bluebird population from recent declines.

The activity also helped kids learn to love the environment.

