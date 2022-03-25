SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local gardeners are saying that it’s not only their plants that are growing but so is the number of people that share their hobby.

Jenny Jorgensen is a Master Gardener with Woodbury County. She said she noticed more people interested in gardening once the pandemic hit.

“I think COVID definitely impacted people wanting to garden, wanting to grow their own food and I think we saw a great rise in people home canning and things,” said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen said getting lids for canning was difficult in 2020. She also said the family-friendly aspect of gardening is appealing for Siouxlanders.

“Well, I think there’s a real interest in the family involvement. People want family activities. The quarantine obviously forced more family activities because the kids couldn’t be in other things,” Jorgensen said.

Marion Cain is a Master Gardener and coordinator of the Cooperative Learning Garden at Dakota County Voices for Food. She helps teach people about gardening and said the hobby is growing in Siouxland.

“Well we definitely have had some families come over and help us as a family and then they garden, definitely have had people who have decided to garden more on their own,” Cain said.

Cain said the nutritional benefits are nice but the camaraderie of the gardening community is special.

“There’s something so healthy and good for you about digging in the dirt, eating fresh produce and sharing with other people. It’s magical really,” said Cain.

