SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the winter months approaching, clothing drives around the country are ramping up to make sure kids don’t get cold. However, a local food truck is making sure kids who need larger coats are also taken care of.

The Louis Bros Family Style Food Truck is currently holding its sixth annual plus-size coat drive.

The group raises money through their food truck and by collecting donations to purchase plus-size coats for kids k through 12.

The owner of the food truck, Quincy Louis Sr., explained how they came up with the idea to start this clothing drive.

Being in the Sioux City community and riding around, we’ve had 20-below temperatures and whatnot, I’ve seen some kids of the plus size walking around with a hoodie, no coat, no jacket, freezing cold, and me being the father of children, of plus sized kids, I see that was an issue,” said Louis.