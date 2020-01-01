Local food bank breaks record for helping Siouxlanders in 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With 2019 behind us, a local food bank wrapped up a record year of giving.

The Food Bank of Siouxland gave out 2.6 million pounds of food in the 2019 fiscal year, a record-breaking amount.

And the months of October through December also included the food bank’s biggest month ever.

Linda Scheid said many people don’t truly know how many people rely on the food bank.

“They’re listening to information that tells them the economy’s strong, unemployment is down and everyone’s doing well. And so when I’m telling them, ‘Oh boy. Do we have a lot of people in need?’ they’re surprised, they’re shocked, they don’t understand. So, I have to explain to people [that]having a job doesn’t necessarily mean food security,” explained Scheid.

Scheid also mentioned she’s grateful for all the support from Siouxlanders and business who donated food.

Latest Stories