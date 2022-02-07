SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As we count down to Valentine’s Day, local flower shops tell us they are already getting busy.

One flower shop owner said that plenty of blooming deliveries are already scheduled.

Kathy Bogenrief said for those who haven’t made plans yet, the key is to be flexible as some colors are hard to get ahold of.

“There are some flowers we’re not getting in, not a lot, but there are some we’re having trouble with the colors and stuff. If you know what you want, like sunflowers or something like that, let us know right now because we had to have those things ordered already and we did get quite a few in. It’s just sometimes, it’s harder to get certain flowers in,” said Bogenrief.

Bogenrief said there are several options outside of the traditional bouquet. Her shop also offers plush bears, balloons, candy, and other plants.

The National Retail Federation found Americans celebrating Valentine’s Day will spend around $175 on average with the top gifts including cards, candy, and flowers.