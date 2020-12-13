Local first responders team up with The Salvation Army

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland first responders teamed up with The Salvation Army to give back to those in need.

The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department encouraged shoppers to buy an extra toy during their shopping visit at the Singing Hills Walmart.

The economic impact of COVID-19 has impacted families across the nation, and The Salvation Army is expecting a 155% increase in demand for holiday services this year.

Those who are able to give were encouraged to.

“I’m just assisting The Salvation Army and handing out brochures and handing our flyers and thanking them for their donations,” said Nick Lutmer with the Sioux City Police Department.

“Support a great cause like this to just helping everyone that is down on their luck, living in the pandemic we are right now,” said Eric Smith with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department.

The Salvation Army is also looking for help, they still ned gifts for 400 local kids, especially ones ages 9 to 15.