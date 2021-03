SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders were getting help making sure they have their Easter dinners ready on Sunday.

More than 100 vehicles lined up at Riverside Park to receive a ham on Monday from local first responders in partnership with Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods.

The 4th annual Hams for the Holidays campaign runs until the end of April and consists of stops in 14 cities throughout eight states to hand out 5,000 hams to families in need.