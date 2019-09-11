Local first responders climb over 400 flights to honor those who have fallen on 9/11

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As many people around the U.S. honor those that lost their life on 9/11, three members of Sioux City Fire Rescue and one EMT geared up to pay tribute.

Four first responders did an honorary work out at Morningside College Wednesday morning to honor those men and women.

“Every time I’m taking a step and I feel like, “oh I need to stop and take a break,” I just think about those men and women how they didn’t stop that day,” said Devan Schipper a member of the Sioux City Fire and Rescue Department.

“Those people can never be forgotten, and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing today. There are fire departments around the country that are doing the same exact thing,” said George Glass, a member of the Sioux City Fire and Rescue Department.

The four first responders climbed each step of Olsen Stadium, while two of them carried 60 pounds of equipment.

“412 stairs since there were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 8 EMS that died that day in the line of duty,” said Schipper.

Each step served as a reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifices, motivating them to finish as one team.

“I know I’m not gonna quit because Chip [Schipper]’s not gonna quit and Hannah knows she’s not gonna quit because Ben isn’t going to quit so you just feed off each other’s energy,” said Glass.

“It’s not something that everyone thinks is fun, but they did a really good job today, and they showed out today for Sioux City Fire and EMS today,” said Schipper.

After the 412 stairs, they ended the workout with 20 burpees representing 9/11.

Many of the same first responders will gather again for another workout later this month to help support first responders and veterans around Siouxland during the Tunnel to Tower Run. For more information on how to register for the 5K click here.