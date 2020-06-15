Local firefighters battled barn fire near Hwy 35

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEAR DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Local firefighters battled flames and gusty winds on Sunday evening.

Hubbard Fire, along with Homer and Dakota City Fire, battled a barn fire near Highway 35 in Nebraska.

The barn was completely leveled and crews had a difficult time with the blaze due to the high winds.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories