Local firefighters battled barn fire near Hwy 35

NEAR DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Local firefighters battled flames and gusty winds on Sunday evening.
Hubbard Fire, along with Homer and Dakota City Fire, battled a barn fire near Highway 35 in Nebraska.
The barn was completely leveled and crews had a difficult time with the blaze due to the high winds.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.
Latest Stories
- Woodbury County confirms four more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week
- SCCSD has released baseball and softball guidelines, schedules, streaming options
- Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination
- Newsfeed Now: Violent protests in Atlanta; Wrong order leads to violence at Sonic