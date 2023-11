SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several Siouxland fire departments will be able to purchase additional wildfire suppression equipment after receiving grant money from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

In all, 131 rural fire departments will share $415,000 of funding. The 50 percent cost share grants will help departments in cities such as Cherokee, Sheldon, Estherville, Le Mars and Moville.

Personal protective and communication gear is also covered by the grant.