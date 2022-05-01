BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland fire department held an event on Saturday that raised funds in a fun and unique way.

The Bronson Fire Department held a first of its kind Side by Side Poker Run on Saturday morning after Woodbury County recently made them legal on county roads.

The event was able to draw hundreds of Siouxlanders who showed up to support them.

“Honestly is a blessing to have all these people come out, no other place in the area does this so its kind of good to see all these people come out. You know, it’s the year after COVID, we can get out and have a good time all together. Plus, you’re supporting the rural fire departments,” said Fire Chief Devan Amick.

The Bronson Fire Department stated that they plan to hold more annual poker runs in the future.