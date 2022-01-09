SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lewis and Clark Fine Arts Series will host the Siouxland Inspirational Short Film Festival on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Admission is free with reception to follow.

The “Video Film Fest” will be screened at several locations including the Betty Strong Encounter Center. A selection of local, regional, national, and international shorts will be shown, with the audience selecting their favorite.

“A group of local film buffs selected positive, clean language short films with highly moral characters, who are involved in plots exhibiting traditional family values,” according to Festival Director Tom Schoening.

More than 36 films were entered, and the best shorts will be shown at the screening.

Schoening is a recent past president of the Sioux City Camera Club. He and fellow photographers will again be exhibiting their images in the Betty Strong gallery some time in February 2022.