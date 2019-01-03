Local family receives important furry gift Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The holidays may be over, but a Sioux City family just received a special gift that keeps on giving, a service dog to help the pair of siblings who are both living with type one diabetes.

The Dandurand's look like a typical family with two kids, but in reality, they are constantly fighting a battle with type one diabetes.

Noah, a 6th grader, and his younger sister Emma have both suffered from diabetes their whole lives.

The Cosmopolitan Club decided to step in and give them a life-changing gift, a service dog that is trained to alert the kids if they are about to have a blood sugar imbalance.

"Having two diabetic children in the same household is an incredible burden that I would not wish on anybody, but this dog will help," said Deb Cook, a member of the Cosmopolitan Club.

Their new dog, Juno, whose previous owner recently passed away, will be spending his time with Noah, following him to school every day to make sure his blood sugar levels stay balanced. Noah said he's excited about the new experience.

"Great! It's a little more responsibility, but he is really fun and nice to play with," said Noah.

Juno will be able to smell when Noah's blood sugar level gets either too high or too low. When that happens, he will paw at Noah until he does something about it. It's a gift that makes both his parents rest easier.

"Having Juno with him, being able to alert him and add an extra layer of support is something that will just bring peace of mind and just help bring some of that regular childhood fun back into his life," said Noah's mother, Laura.

Childhood fun that Noah and Emma have always wanted.

"Because he is such a cutie and he helps us so much," said Emma.

The family told KCAU 9 service dogs typically cost over $20,000.