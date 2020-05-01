Local family hopes to see change at meat packaging facilities

DAKOTA CITY, N.E. (KCAU) – More than a dozen major U.S. meat processing plants have shut their doors because of coronavirus outbreaks.

It’s hitting close to home right here in Siouxland at the Tyson to pause production at Dakota City plant temporarily of the facility Friday through Monday.

“Our parents and our families were scared about what’s going on,” said Alejandro, a Sioux City native.

Both of Alejandro’s parents work at meat packaging plants in Siouxland. He knows first hand what workers are going through.

“My parents don’t know what changes are being made. They are just told, ‘We are shut down for now. We will take care of it. Come back on Tuesday.’ They come back on Tuesday. Now what?” Alejandro asked.

South Sioux City City Administrator Lance Hedquist said the Dakota City Tyson plant leaders have been transparent with him about the steps they are taking to help stop the spread of the virus.

“They are doing a major deep cleaning of the facility. They are testing the employees. They are making modifications to the systems in there to keep people apart,” Hedquist said.

However, some people believe these safety measures should have been taken months ago inside the facility that has over 4,000 employees.

“Sneeze guards in between workers, spreading workers apart feet not inches, and giving them the proper PPE, and protection they need, and decrease the lines spread so that we can spread these people apart,” said Nick Salazar, with the League of United Latin American Citizens in Iowa.

Salazar said he’s calling upon the president to make long term changes inside packing facilities.

“President Trump has to mandate OSHA to start enforcing these rules or we’re going to see the same thing happening over and over, more and more outbreaks. It will keep happening the way it is,” said Salazar.

However, for families like Alejandro’s whose parents working in different facilities, he wants all packing plants to make the same structural changes to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“That’s going to be another avenue for that to continue, and I just don’t believe that I have heard enough to feel confident that these companies are taking the right steps instead of just applying bandages where they see fit,” said Alejandro.