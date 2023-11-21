SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is called Blackout Wednesday due to it being the biggest drinking day of the year. It also kicks off the season with the heaviest drinking. KCAU spoke with treatment facilities in Sioux City to find out what people can do to stay sober during the holidays.

“Having an understanding that this is your journey and you don’t have to drink to fit in,” Steph Sundling, addiction counselor at Rosecrance Jackson Centers, said. “You should probably minimize the amount of time that you’re exposed to others drinking, because that’s a very powerful trigger for a lot of people.”

While having no alcohol present would be ideal, there are several ways people can avoid the trigger.

“Some practical tips can be even things like always having a drink, a non-alcoholic drink in their hands so people aren’t always asking them ‘do you need something to drink?’ or ‘what are you drinking?’ or bringing someone else with them who is sober,” said Amy Bloch, executive director at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City.

The most important thing for people to remember is that they are not alone and they can find help.

“We have several agencies in Siouxland that can provide an assessment and provide treatment for someone who is seeking it,” Sundling said.

If someone relapses, it’s not the end of the road.

“If an individual does find that they use during this time,” Bloch said, “remember that it doesn’t mean that they’re starting over to point zero, so to speak. They can get back into meetings, they can get back into their recovery program.”

“Remember that at the end of the day, it’s a disease that needs treatment and it’s not a hopeless endeavor,” Sundling said.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Sandling said that there are several sober activities available in the Siouxland community for those on their sobriety journey.