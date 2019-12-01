Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Local entrepreneurs host holiday expo

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – And with so much to do for the Christmas season, Santa might just have his hands full.

Helping to create one of a kind gifts this season, a craft fair was held at the Stoney Creek Conference Center on Saturday.

The expo was organized by Edge, a group of local entrepreneurs that have banded together to bring their unique products to Siouxland.

“We get together, we kind of empower each other to rock our side businesses, our side hustle and grow together in the community and just work together, share ideas and grow,” said Jamie Vess, a member of the Edge Community.

This is Edge’s first-ever Holiday Expo and they plan on making it an annual tradition.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories