Local entrepreneurs host holiday expo

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – And with so much to do for the Christmas season, Santa might just have his hands full.

Helping to create one of a kind gifts this season, a craft fair was held at the Stoney Creek Conference Center on Saturday.

The expo was organized by Edge, a group of local entrepreneurs that have banded together to bring their unique products to Siouxland.

“We get together, we kind of empower each other to rock our side businesses, our side hustle and grow together in the community and just work together, share ideas and grow,” said Jamie Vess, a member of the Edge Community.

This is Edge’s first-ever Holiday Expo and they plan on making it an annual tradition.

Latest Stories