Local donations help Siouxland hospital focus on protecting patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Reports of a shortage in personal protective equipment continues to be an issue for healthcare professionals across the nation.

Because of local donations, hospitals like MercyOne Siouxland can focus on protecting patients instead of worrying about PPE shortages. Whether the masks are mass-produced or home-made, they’re needed in the war against COVID-19.

Industries like LiteForm in South Sioux City use PPE every day, including N95 masks. LiteForm donated several boxes of those masks to MercyOne. LiteForm assistant manager Chris Stamm said it’s something they felt they needed to do.

“While everybody is practicing social distancing, we don’t want to practice social disengagement. We need to help each other and help donate things whether it be time, resources, materials,” Stamm said.

He said it’s a way non-medical businesses can do their part.

“Those are the people on the frontlines that are helping our friends, family and neighbors so we need to help out where we can,” Stamm added.

Hospitals across the country are experiencing extreme shortages of PPE.

Dr. Larry Volz is MercyOne’s Chief Medical Officer. He said although MercyOne hasn’t experienced any shortages, the fear of running out of PPE is real.

“We need to be prepared that should this get very busy for us, that we have PPE that will last the duration without being stocked,” Dr. Volz said.

He said local donations have been critical in their ability to protect their patients and staff.

“This entire crisis doesn’t just fall on the backs of health care workers. It takes the entire community to get us through that,” Dr. Volz said.